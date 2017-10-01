Singer unaware about Vande Mataram song

Sumitra Mahajan Speaker of the Lok Sabha raised the topic of changing some of the words of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ at a function. The singer had sung the words ‘Shashthi Koti’ (Six crores). Instead it should have been Koti Koti. The speaker explained that when this song was written the population of the nation was six crores. But now it has become koti koti and so the words koti koti should replace shashthi Koti. We learnt that the singer did not know the meaning of the song. All those who sing the Vande Mataram should pay special attention to the above point. Those who understand the meaning cannot commit such a mistake. Here too we should learn how to be alert when listening to a song. Students should be taught the meaning of the words of Vande Mataram and when this is imbibed in them; then it stays with them and has a lasting impact too.

Manisha Chandrana

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)