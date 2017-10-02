Sinha’s irresponsible comments against BJP

It is a matter of great concern that a veteran leader from BJP and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha has criticised the policies of the current Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a most controversial way. It is easy to criticise but staying on the same side Sinha should not have scored brownie points against BJP. The economy is recovering and there has been a decline terrorism activities. Money flow is reduced in the Kashmir valley and the stone throwers are not getting their pay in Rs.1000 notes. Yashwant Sinha’s out dated and out modelled way of handling finance is not applicable in the present situation. The sensex touched a new high in recent times and the ex -finance minister is counting chickens before they were really hatched. He is bent upon criticising the party whip just like Shatrughan Sinha for the sake of it. Sinha should have kept quite now and reviewed the situation till next financial year before passing comments. At a ripe age, Sinha should have given some thoughts about the improvement in our working system with some valuable tips instead of going overboard in his typical way.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)