Six of family booked for harassing daughter-in-law

Six members of a family from Balewadi in Pune have been booked for allegedly harassing a married woman for dowry demand while she lived in Pune and in the United States, police said.

The woman, 31, who hails from Thane, stated in her complaint lodged on Saturday that she was harassed for dowry right from the beginning of her marriage in January, 2014, when her husband’s family demanded Rs. 7 lakh dowry at her marriage ceremony, an officer from Rabodi police station said.

The complainant said that her marriage was solemnised only after her parents gave Rs. 4 lakh as dowry.

She said, she was constantly harassed while living with her in-laws in Pune and in the US where she had moved with her husband for a sometime.

After returning to India last year in March, the accused demanded Rs. 15 lakh dowry to purchase a flat and gold ornaments. Dejected by the constant mental harassment, she threatened them to kill herself and later approached police.

A case has been lodged under IPC sections 498-A (domestic violence), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) rw 34 (common intention).

Police gave the names of accused as Manish Bhang, 35, Chayya, 60, Om Prakash Bhang, 65, Ashish, 35, Pallavi, 33 and Amruta Sarda, 30.