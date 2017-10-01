Six killed, 16 injured as bus rams into lorry in Telangana

At least six people were killed and 16 others injured when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus rammed into a stationery lorry on National Highway 65 at Modugula village of Munagala mandal in Suryapet District of Telangana in the early hours of Sunday.

It is reported that the Hyderabad-bound bus of Avanigadda depot coming from Vijayawada side rammed into the lorry parked on roadside.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital where they are being provided with medical aid.

As per reports, that there were nearly 40 passengers in the bus.