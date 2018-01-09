Mumbai resembled Delhi on Tuesday as the country’s financial capital was engulfed by thick smog on account of poor air quality.
Smog in Mumbai: ‘Situation critical’ say citizens
Mumbai has been experiencing deteriorating air quality and thick smog since December and this has got many worried about the situation.
“It is a critical condition for Mumbai as well as the whole world. Purity of the air is decreasing day by day. I think it is time for all of us to take a step to raise this awareness of tree plantation and decreasing the number of vehicles which we use today,” said a jogger at Marine Drive.
Another person walking down Marine Drive said the condition is not as bad as Delhi. “Pollution in Delhi is more. I hope Mumbai does not get in tuned to that level.”