Smog in Mumbai: 'Situation critical' say citizens

Mumbai resembled Delhi on Tuesday as the country’s financial capital was engulfed by thick smog on account of poor air quality.

Mumbai has been experiencing deteriorating air quality and thick smog since December and this has got many worried about the situation.

“It is a critical condition for Mumbai as well as the whole world. Purity of the air is decreasing day by day. I think it is time for all of us to take a step to raise this awareness of tree plantation and decreasing the number of vehicles which we use today,” said a jogger at Marine Drive.

Another person walking down Marine Drive said the condition is not as bad as Delhi. “Pollution in Delhi is more. I hope Mumbai does not get in tuned to that level.”