Sofia Vergara once again rules as world’s highest-paid TV actress

Sofia Vergara has been named the highest-paid actress on television in 2017 for a sixth straight year.

According to the annual Forbes ranking, the actress, who stars as Gloria Pritchett on the Emmy-winning show ‘Modern Family’, is the top earner, pulling in a whopping $41.5 million before taxes.

The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco ranks second in the list, garnering $26 million.

‘The Mindy Project’ star Mindy Kaling and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ veteran Ellen Pompeo are tied for third place, both making around $13 million this year.

Mariska Hargitay of ‘Law and Order: SVU’ was placed at fifth with $12.5 million, while Vergara’s ‘Modern Family’ co-star Julie Bowen came in the sixth place with $12 million.

Other female sitcom stars rounding out the top 10 included, Kerry Washington of ‘Scandal’ finished seventh on the list with an $11 million income.

‘Quantico’ actress Priyanka Chopra ($10 million), ‘House of Cards’ star Robin Wright ($9 million) and Pauley Perrette of ‘NCIS’ ($8.5 million) claimed the final two spots on the list.