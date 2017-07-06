South Africa’s Dean Elgar eager to get his own back on Broad

South Africa stand-in captain Dean Elgar is confident there will be no “scarring” on show when his side face England paceman Stuart Broad again in the first Test at Lord’s today.

Broad’s Test career has been studded with several dramatic match-winning spells, notably his Ashes-clinching eight for 15 against Australia at the Nottinghamshire quick’s Trent Bridge home ground two years ago.

But opening batsman Elgar has first-hand experience of what can happen when Broad gets on a roll.

Last year’s Johannesburg Test saw the now 31-year-old Broad take six for 17 in the second innings to lay the platform for England’s series-winning seven-wicket victory over the Proteas.

Elgar, the first batsman Broad dismissed that day, insisted the spell would provide “motivation” to the Proteas rather than a source of lasting damage ahead of this four- match series.

“It was a freakish spell … A great reference point to look back at and toughen us up a bit more,” said Elgar, leading the side in place of Faf du Plessis, who has stayed at home to attend to his wife following the birth of their first child.

“It was an extraordinary bowling spell and great to watch,” he added.

“It was bad being part of it as a batting unit — but as a cricket lover and watcher, it was seriously good.

“I don’t think there is any scarring. If anything it will serve as motivation.”