Special officer to oversee Sant Nivruttinath temple renovation

The Maharashtra government will appoint an officer to oversee renovation of a temple dedicated to Sant Nivruttinath near here, Minister Girish Mahajan said.

The temple of Sant Nivruttinath, elder brother of legendary saint Sant Dnyaneshwar, is located at the holy town of Trimbakeshwar, 30km from in North Maharashtra.

The government will appoint a special officer to supervise its renovation, the Water Resources Minister said.

Mahajan was speaking after taking part in a ‘maha pooja’ at the ‘samadhi’ of Sant Nivruttinath, a 13th century saint, this morning along with his wife Sadhanatai.

Meanwhile, lakhs of ‘warkaris’ (pilgrims) from different parts of Maharashtra have arrived in the holy town to take part in the annual Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj fair.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the event and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is running special buses to ferry devotees to Trimbakeshwar.