Best of Sports – Flashback 2017

1Indian Cricket’s Victorious Year
India’s highly successful year ended with a T20 International victory against Sri Lanka at on December 24 in Mumbai. The team’s first win of the year had come against England on January 15 in Pune.
It was a record setting year for Kohli-led team where they won 37 matches across the formats. Most wins came in One Day Internationals (ODIs) – 21. India’s 37 victories is only second to world record of 38 set by Australia in 2003.
This time Rohit Sharma led the men-in-blue in absence of Virat Kohli. Leading by example, Rohit slammed his third double century in ODIs and joint-fastest T20I hundred off 35 balls to end the year on a high.
2Indian Women Cricket Team Ruled the Field
- Indian left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht and veteran batter Mithali Raj selected in ICC T20 team.
- Despite the final against England being a heartbreaker, losing out narrowly to England (only 9 runs) in the final of 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, the team came home as champions, winning Indian hearts with their scintillating performance. We hope 2018 remains just as spectacular for the amazing women in blue.
3A Fairy Tale for Indian Sports
- P V Sindhu scaled new heights but it was K Srikanth who took Indian badminton by storm with a higher title count as male shuttlers finally came out of the shadows in a season of unprecedented success for the sport.
- After winning her first gold at the Asian Games in 2014, Mary Kom again proved to be a great one for the boxer as she rose back to prominence by claiming her fifth gold medal at the Asian Confederation Women Boxing and Championship in Vietnam.
- Aizawl FC, a small club cradled in the foothills of the Himalayas, led a revolution in Indian football by becoming the first club from northeast India to win the I-League title.
- The 19-year-old Aditi Ashok, a pro-golfer from Bangalore won the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi in November. Aditi also went on to be tied at 5th position and 13th position at the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic and Hero Indian Women’s Open respectively.
4The World Cup Dream!
India, hosted its first ever FIFA tournament in the U-17 World Cup, setting the record of having the farthest distance between two venues in the event’s history. It became the highest attended age group World Cup, reaching figures of 13,47,143.
However, the Indian U-17 team failed to win all three of their group matches.