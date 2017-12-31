Best of Sports – Flashback 2017

1 Indian Cricket’s Victorious Year

India’s highly successful year ended with a T20 International victory against Sri Lanka at on December 24 in Mumbai. The team’s first win of the year had come against England on January 15 in Pune.

It was a record setting year for Kohli-led team where they won 37 matches across the formats. Most wins came in One Day Internationals (ODIs) – 21. India’s 37 victories is only second to world record of 38 set by Australia in 2003.

This time Rohit Sharma led the men-in-blue in absence of Virat Kohli. Leading by example, Rohit slammed his third double century in ODIs and joint-fastest T20I hundred off 35 balls to end the year on a high.