Spotlight on Kamala Mills

Pressure mounting for the arrest of the mainstay in the Kamala Mills fire which saw over a dozen people die of suffocation in a pub. The Municipal rules are relaxed to accommodate such unauthorised structures within the city and causing such mishaps quite frequently. It is time to give more mileage to such sensitive problems and never give scope for the accused to have a window for an escape route. Just arresting and extending bail is just eyewash. In the end there was no revelry, no power and only debris in the Kamala Mills Compound on the eve of New Year.

C.K. Ramani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)