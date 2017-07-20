SRA issues stop work notice on HDIL after cheque dishonour

The financial condition of the builders lobby in Mumbai has come in doldrums is now a known fact, but once one builder who, with support from the politicians and officers had dreamt of purchasing the whole of Mumbai is facing acute financial crunch can be observed from the situation of the Rakesh Diwan owned HDIL company. Four cheques totalling Rs 15.84 crores of part payment issued in favour of the SRA as payment of deferment penalities has bounced forcing the SRA to issue stop work notice on the sale component building has come to light due to the information provided by SRA to RTI Activist Anil Galgali. It has to be understood that the HDIL had started the Construction of its sale component building without obtaining the requisite permission from the SRA. The CEO of SRA, Mr Vishwas Patil in an act of benevolence had approved the deferment in a process to regularise the Construction.

Galgali had sought information from the SRA about the HDIL project situated in Kurla West. The MHADA in the information provided to Galgali mentioned that the SRA CEO Vishwas Patil had approved the deferment in the Premier project of the HDIL on 23rd September 2016. The regularisation of the project was sought to be done through levying a penalty in the name of deferment to a tune of Rs 61, 55, 15,330. The third installment of the payment was made vide 4 cheques totally amounting to Rs 15, 84,95, 201 crores which were returned by the bank. The Audit Officer, in a letter dt 22 June 2017 demanded the outstanding payment with 18% interest and directed the Executive Engineer -2 to recover the same. The Executive Engineer 4 in a letter addressed to HDIL and Architect Indrajeet S Deshmukh date 10th July 2017 has directed them to stop the Construction activity of the sale component building till it obtains the NOC from the Audit department.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Anil Galgali has demanded that, a case for cheque bouncing should be registered against the HDIL and the Architect Indrajeet S Deshmukh should be black listed. Similarly an enquiry should be ordered against the then CEO Vishwas Patil for taking decision of regularising a building which was being constructed without obtaining the necessary permissions.