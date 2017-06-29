Srikanth scales new heights

Kidambi Srikanth is getting better and better with each outing. The in- form shuttler reached the Super Series Finals third time in a row and clinched the title after defeating Chinese star and Olympic champion Cheng Long. It offers the highest prize money and points. This is the second title he won after finishing runner up at Singapore Open in April before winning the Indonesia Open title last week. Srikanth joined the illustrious band of five players who had reached three successive Super Series finals in their career among the five shuttlers from across the world have achieved this remarkable feat. The Pullela Gopichand trainee has won three super series titles 2014 China Open, 2015 India Open and 2017 Indonesia Open. He has also won three Grand Prix titles — 2013 Thailand Open, 2015 Swiss Open and 2016 Syed Modi Open. His best performance is to beat world no.1 Son Wan- ho and that too twice in a week. Srikanth’s shuttle badminton journey is going on successfully.

