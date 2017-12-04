Star Screen Awards: Irrfan Khan wins Best Actor for ‘Hindi Medium’

This year’s Star Screen Awards saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.

This year, movie buffs witnessed many wonderful films and some fine performances by the actors.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan won the biggest award of the ceremony as he bagged the ‘Best Actor’ award at the star-studded event for his role in this year’s runaway hit ‘Hindi Medium’.

He expressed his happiness of winning the prestigious award by posing alongside his trophy for his fans.

The ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ star posted the photo on his official Twitter account and captioned it as, “Haasil se Hindi Medium tak, villain se popular Hero tak. Thankyou #StarScreenAwards2017.”

While Irrfan swept the award for Best Actor, Vidya Balan won the Best Actress award for ‘Tumhari Sulu’, Neha Dhupia received an award for the best supporting actress and Suresh Triveni for best debut director (Tumhari Sulu).

Rajkummar Rao had a great night as he grabbed the best actor (critics) trophy for ‘Newton’ and best supporting actor for ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’, while ‘Netwon’ went on to win the award for Best Film too.