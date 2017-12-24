Start battle against corruption from schools

I would like to draw attention of government to the saddest corruption of our country which is the house of corruption. It’s that on the basis of fake certificates and stuffing bribe into the stomach of higher authorities, many unskilled teachers get job of teaching in government schools, colleges and universities where they do play with student’s lives and spoil. That is a grievous crime on the part of government.

Although the government is supporting poor children by providing dress, bag, books and shoes etc that is also involved in corruption, in order to achieve better result and increase the percentage of better people, the government must not only be determined to purify education sphere but should also act being itself sincerest.

Mohd. Aabid Qasmi

