Steven Spielberg doesn’t watch his own films, except for ‘ET’

One of the founding pioneers of the ‘New Hollywood era’ as well as one of the most popular directors and producers in the film history, Steven Spielberg revealed that he doesn’t watch his own movies except for ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ that also under strict guidelines.

Spielberg’s films have spanned many themes and genres in a career spanning more than four decades with classic hits like ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ ‘Schindler’s List,’ ‘Jaws,’ etc.

While speaking with E!, Spielberg admitted that he doesn’t watch any of his old work because, simply put, “I don’t dwell.”

The 70-year-old director revealed that the only film he has watched was ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,’ saying that he had shown it to his grandchildren.

“I’ll show my grandkids E.T. for the first time. I’ll sit next to them and tell them, ‘He doesn’t really die.’ And, ‘It’s only scary for a little while and then you grow to love him,'” he stated and continued, “I guide them through the experience.”

The co-founders of ‘DreamWorks Studios’ is currently promoting the upcoming HBO documentary, Spielberg, which chronicles his nearly 50-year career as a film director.

‘Spielberg’ is going to be a star-studded spectacle. The film features interviews with J.J. Abrams, Christian Bale, Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett, Francis Ford Coppola, Daniel Craig, Daniel Day-Lewis, Brian de Palma, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Dreyfuss, Ralph Fiennes, Harrison Ford, David Geffen, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Holly Hunter, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ben Kingsley, Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas, Liam Neeson, Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey and Robert Zemeckis.

The film which chronicles the career of one of the greatest filmmakers in history is directed and produced by Susan Lacy.

The 150-minute film will premiere on HBO on October 7.