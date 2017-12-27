Stop committing suicide to escape poverty

In India, every day more than 10 people including men, women, children, adult and older take rest forever within 24 hours of a day, consuming by flame, brutal crime, road accident, gruesome incident and financial crisis too. But the fate becomes astonished, when whole family take inhuman step making a suicide pact all together, to get rid of all sorrows and troubles of society only the reason of financial crisis. I would like to draw the attention of the authorities to find a way to resolve the financial crisis of poor man, so that they could keep off committing suicide only because of poverty and financial problems.

Ashfaque Nadwi

