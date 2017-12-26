Stop drinking and driving

With heavy heart, every day when newsboy hands me the newspaper, I have to go through the headline: Road accident told, a six-year-old boy or girl, and a physically challenged old man or woman are killed and many injured. Such accidents take place every day in almost every state of India. But have you ever thought why road accidents are common in the country? Are the vehicles drivers unaware of how to drive or how to control the vehicles? Surely they know and have advanced experience in the field of driving but the main cause to squash himself and other innocents is to go under the influence of alcohol while driving as police resources always say. Always keep off alcohol especially while driving because sometime it may cause to demise yourself and others.

Ashfaque Nadwi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)