Stop insulting our army

Few days back, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had called our Army Chief as gunda. Later Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan levelled rape allegations against the army. None of these leaders who hold positions as national party chief, MLA, MP etc., of CPI, Congress, SP have even a little sense of patriotism and concern for our soldiers. His boss, Samajwadi Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, only a couple of days ago had himself declared, “Our army should be given complete freedom….”!. And subsequently you see his deputy Azam Khan insulting our army with no control or remorse.

All these leaders need not go to the border to fight the terrorists. Let them be made to just wear the complete attire of a soldier – from strong helmet to the boots- carry the guns, ammunition and other utilities and made to run around the Parliament complex three times. Let me see which leader does it.

It’s only in our country that leaders of age old political parties and even “the elite student groups” spew venom, kick, assault, abuse, browbeat, insult, the soldiers and the army chief. They are all total traitors and anti-nationalists supporting stone-pelters, separatists and even the terrorists. Why do these anti-nationalists stay put in India, enjoy all sorts of freedom and even the security cover? Why do they keep supporting Pakistan and incite violence and terrorism too? Why do the government offer them VIP treatment?

Why are they jealous of our Army? Our soldiers are doing a very tough but a commendable job. What do these traitors expect? Welcome the hardcore and heavily armed terrorists with open arms and treat them as our valued guests? Openly allow them to target the army camps and kill our soldiers? Forget these. Our army has been given a free hand and they are doing what they are primarily supposed to do. Safeguard our borders and “kill” infiltrators. If you can’t motivate and support our army for the tough jobs they are doing at least don’t incite and insult them. Just keep your mouth shut. And, if you can’t, shed your security cover and all the privileges that you enjoy at the cost of tax payers’ money and the government.

Media should also probe before giving communal colour to the elite crimes and stop biased reports. From time to time, many activists have also organised campaigns for protection of animals, trees and environment etc. Few years ago the entire nation extended total support to the movement:” India against Corruption.” All these campaigns were indeed organised for noble causes and was well appreciated.

A question which arises in my mind is looking at the daily “assault, insult, attack …”, heaped on our army and security forces, why shouldn’t the patriotic citizens come together and organise a nationwide peaceful campaign against dirty politicians, leaders, even some celebrities and so-called intellectuals, to stop them from insulting our army chief, soldiers, security forces and cops too? They need not show their patriotism but should be asked to keep their mouth shut.

Let us all stand by our valiant soldiers, boost their morale and support them in their difficult mission of ending terrorism and bringing peace not only in the valley but in the entire nation. We can even start a petition to this effect in the social media.

Jai Jawan, Jai Hind

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)