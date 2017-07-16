Stray dog nuisance

There are many stray dogs in our country. If we are bitten by them, we are likely to be affected by rabies and die. So why does our government not take action against them? Street dogs are often considered a nuisance owing to them barking at odd hours. However, it is this barking that keeps anti-social elements away from localities. Being kind to stray dogs does not involve the hassles of owning a pet. At the same time, strays can become friendly and also come to the rescue of people who befriend them.

