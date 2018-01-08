Strict hand needed for anti-Indian activities

It refers to the shocking news of former vice president and prime minister reportedly secretly meeting with senior Pakistani diplomats and officers at residence of ever-controversial and now-suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. Before Gujarat election, Modi claimed in a rally that Pakistan former army director general Arshad Rafiq said Ahmed Patel should be made the chief minister. PM also asked why is Pakistan’s senior retired army officer exercising his brain in the Gujarat election?

Former Vice President and Prime Minister should be summoned to Indian Foreign Ministry for such a big lapse on their part. Arresting Mani Shanker Aiyer soon after polling in Gujarat is over (before counting) can save nation from his anti-Indian activities. Rule should be made that any one meeting with existing or former Pakistani leaders must inform Indian Foreign Ministry. Even Indian political rulers must not exhibit least of courtesy to enemy nation Pakistan by making unscheduled surprise visits there.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

