Strugglers, Bollywood and casting couch

Often youngsters look forward to make their debut in the film industry but they are unaware about the harsh realities they have to face before making a foray into the tinsel town. Strugglers often approach filmmakers for a role in movies but many of them are asked to compromise for the same. Thus casting couch exists in the film industry and many actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Big Boss contestant Suyyash Rai, Aryan Vaid, Samir Soni, singer Sonu Nigam had admitted about being victims of casting couch. Many times, film makers often lure youth on the pretext of offering them a break in films but they are exploited and left with misery. When we spoke to a struggling actor from Indian film industry he said that ‘gayism’ is also a mainstream topic in the industry now. Not only females but even male actors are the victims and often get cheated by film makers. Casting directors often call strugglers to their office and demand portfolios from them. Later they ask them for sexual favours in exchange for prominent role in movies.

When AV spoke to Sharbani Mukherjee, Bollywood and Malayalam actress she said, “Most of the struggling actors come from various corners of India. Mumbai is an expensive city and it is very tough to survive here. They should keep other career options open. I think it is good that they are not giving up and choosing other jobs instead of getting helpless of the situation.”

Sandip Soparrkar, Bollywood choreographer said, “Struggle is there in every field but it is quite different and more difficult in film industry. Struggling actors many time get exploited for money and physically too. The percentage of success is very less who are industry outsiders. I think apart from having talent, aspirants should be very careful and get associated with right people. You should possess good connection and be in the right place at the right time.”

Marathi actress, Kishori Shahane said, “Why only women, I have heard about boys complaining about being exploited by film makers. I think it’s the chair that matters. According to me power makes him or her do what they do today.”





Umesh Pherwani , stand-up comedian and actor said, “I can speak from my personal experience. I pursued acting and bagged some good roles on Television. I have even done a Bollywood film as a main lead that should release this year. Sometimes as an actor we get opportunities to host and anchor shows, I took them up and went on to anchor over 1000 shows in 35 different countries. I feel it is a good decision to diversify into other creative pursuits that keep you in the limelight, rather than wait endlessly with the hope of working with Karan Johar.”

Samidha Guru, Marathi actress said, “I think actors should be actively determined to be a successful face in the film industry. They should first judge their own talent and think of pursuing acting as a career but unfortunately most of them fall for the glamour. Young people nowadays feel their social media presence and fame is enough to be an actor, but they should realise that this is far from the reality. They should go for proper acting training. If they are talented, they will surely be in a good position as our film industry has always supported talented people.”