Suicide blast outside Shiite mosque left 22 dead

A suicide bombing has been reported from the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, leaving at least 22 dead and many wounded. A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry confirmed the blast, Reuters reported.

The AFP cited an Afghan police as saying that at least 22 people were killed in the attack.

An Afghan police officer said a suicide bomber has blown himself up outside a Shiite Muslim mosque in central Kabul, AP reported.

The bomber blew himself up on the street about 1,000 meters from the Hussainia Mosque just after Friday prayers as worshippers were on their way home.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place two days before the Muslim holy day of Ashura — the 10th day of Muharram, which is the mourning period for the seventh-century killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.