Sunny, Daniel feature in PETA’s cruelty-free clothing campaign

Actor Sunny Leone and her musician husband Daniel Weber have come together to promote cruelty-free fashion wear.

The couple feature together in a new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad, which reads: “Ink, Not Mink! Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin, and Let Animals Keep Theirs.”

“We live in a world with such amazing advances in vegan materials and options for everyone. There is no reason for anyone to support cruelty in any form. Synthetic leather, mock croc, and even faux fur are some of the many great options,” Sunny said in a statement.

The Twitter handle of PETA India tweeted, “Stunning beauty @SunnyLeone and her husband @DanielWeber99 in new PETA campaign promote animal-free fashion.”

The photograph has Sunny and Daniel posing with the caption, “Choose synthetic leather, mock croc, faux fur, and other vegan clothing items.”

Peta is fighting for this social cause from years and also wish others to participate in it. In order to promote the social cause, the organization also conduct a poll every year to find the hottest vegetarian celebrity of the year.

PETA’s website also mentioned that millions of animals including foxes, minks, rabbits, and even dogs and cats are killed for clothing every year. Snakes, crocodiles and even lizards are treated badly just so garments can be made out of them. PETA is promoting cruelty-free clothing so such brutality on animals can be controlled.

Apart from Sunny, other celebrities, who are also associated with Peta includes Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Vidyut Jammwal, Tobey Maguire, Joaquin Phoenix, Bryan Adams, Casey Affleck and many more.