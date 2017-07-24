Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking probe on offences against Kashmiri Pandits

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking re-investigation and prosecution of persons, including separatist leaders Yasin Malik and Bitta Karate, in connection with the killing of over 700 Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley during 1989-90.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) J.S. Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the evidences would be difficult to be found out as almost 27 years have passed by.

The apex court also asked the petitioner to come up with the evidences, if possible.

Advocate for petitioner Vikash Pandora appearing for the organisation ‘root of Kashmir’, said that Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes.

He accepted that there is a delay from their side but neither the Center nor the State and not even the judiciary have taken any notice.

Relating to the murders of over 700 Kashmiri Pandits, till now 215 FIRs have been lodged but not a single case has reached to their logical conclusion.