Supreme Court’s order on demonetisation

The Modi government’s decision to withdraw 1000 and 500 rupee notes had a direct impact on the Indian economy. Now Supreme Court has asked centre to offer citizens one more chance to deposit banned notes. People were given time till 31st Dec 2016 but that was not enough. However, co-operative banks were given additional chance by the government to deposit banned notes. Offering one last chance to citizens will ease the woes of citizens who were unable to deposit or exchange demonetised notes in November.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)