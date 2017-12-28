Having waited for so long to bring peace in the border areas, Indian troops made a successful attempt and kill three Pakistani soldiers in a surgical strike. Indian army was maintaining peace and tranquillity across the border despite losing their colleagues in cowardly attacks by the Pakistani Army. In a tactical strike, as response to killing four soldiers, the Indian Army acted in an attacking mood. Indian commandos crossed LoC and killed three Pakistani soldiers besides smashing a post in retaliation. All along Pakistani forces were on offensive on the border and ceasefire was violated time and again, giving sleepless nights to the people of Indian origin living across the border line. With the diplomatic row over Indian prisoner hotting up the army cross the line of control and made a successful bid to teach a lesson to the counterparts across LOC. Such surgical strikes are needed as Pakistani forces go berserk across the border line to inflict losses. It is a timely measure to pay the Pakistanis in their own coin and settle the scores then and there. Such strikes will Pakistani forces to curb the unprovoked operations during the winter months in the Poonch and Rajouri sectors.

Abhishek R. Swamy

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)