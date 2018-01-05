Surreal: Simone Garcia Johnson on being Globes Ambassador 2018

Simone Garcia Johnson says it was a “surreal” moment when she found out that she has been chosen as the 2018 Golden Globes Ambassador.

Simone, who is the daughter of wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson and producer Dany Garcia, said she got the good news on her 16th birthday last year.

“It was surreal and I was immediately so excited. The first person I told was my best friend…”

“They’ve (parents) been so supportive, which I’m extremely thankful for. My mom has always told me to be the most authentic version of myself and always be a strong woman,” she told E! News.

A student, an IMG model and an activist, Simone said the biggest social issue the youth faces today is that their opinions are often considered “invalid”.

“I think some of the older generation has this idea that because we’re young and the world is evolving so quickly, we have a false sense of ‘real’ social issues, which isn’t true.

“My advice to my generation would be to continue to fight for things you’re passionate about and want to change about the world,” she said.

The Golden Globes are to be held on January 7 and will be hosted by TV presenter Seth Meyers.