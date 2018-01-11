Suspect in 2000 Red Fort attack sent to police remand

Bilal Ahmad Kawa, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, wanted for his alleged role in 2000 Red Fort terror attack, on Thursday was sent to a 10-day police remand by a Delhi Court.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a joint operation, apprehended Bilal at the Delhi airport on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old Bilal was apprehended after the Gujarat ATS got a tip-off regarding his movement from Srinagar to Delhi.

On December 22, 2000, LeT men sneaked into the Red Fort and opened indiscriminate fire on the guards of the 7th battalion of Rajputana Rifles, killing three persons, including a civilian.

The terrorists had managed to flee through the Fort’s rear wall.

Earlier, terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq, who was convicted in the case, had been awarded death sentence.