Swacchta Abhiyan is a people’s movement due to “Swachhagrahis'” accomplishments: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opined that his ‘Swacchta Abhiyan’ has now become an integral part of the common people’s goals, adding that this has been made possible by ‘Swachhagrahis’ or ambassadors of the movement.

Addressing an event organized on the third anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan here, Prime Minister Modi said if 125 crore Indians come forward and join hands, in no time, the nation would realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean India.

“When we initiated Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, we faced criticism. But three years later, now we are well aware of its progress. Swachhata Abhiyan has become an integral part of the lives of people across India. This is not about the accomplishment of the Centre or State governments, but of the ambassadors and people involved. It was due to ‘Satyagrahis’ that we got ‘Swaraj’, but now, ‘Swachhagrahis’ will make the country ‘Shreshtha’ (emerge on top),” he said.

Recognising the challenges posed for the country, Prime Minister Modi said while there is knowledge of the same, the nation or the Centre should not run away from it, but rather come together to overcome the same.

“Swachh India (Clean India) will not be made possible even if 1000 Mahatma Gandhis, 1lakh Narendra Modis, all chief ministers and governments come together; it will be done by 125crore Indians together,” he added.

Further, Prime Minister Modi opined that the mission has created a positive environment in the country, and added that cleanliness rankings are taken seriously and the future course of action is deliberated upon regularly.

“A positive spirit of competition has been created due to Swachh Bharat Mission. We see this in the cleanliness rankings, how organisations are working on cleanliness,” he said.

‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ was launched on this day in 2014 by the NDA government to make people aware about the advantages of cleanliness.

The drive completed three years on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tribute to ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi on his 148th birth anniversary at Rajghat.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and said, “I pay tribute to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world.”