Swaraj comes to aid of Indian woman stranded with son’s body

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj helped an Indian woman in bringing back the mortal remains of her son, with whom she was travelling from Australia to India, after he died suddenly at the Kuala Lumpur international airport.

The minister’s response on Thursday came after a netizen sought her help in the matter through a tweet.

“@SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia – urgent and kind request – one of my close friends & his mom travelled from Australia to India. In Kuala Lumpur International Airport, my friend collapsed suddenly and passed away. My friend’s mom is alone in KLIA and don’t know much to get help,” he had tweeted.

Following his tweet, Swaraj assured help from the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and said the body would be flown to India at the government’s expense.

Later, she tweeted, “Indian High Commission official is escorting the mother and mortal remains of the deceased son from Malaysia to Chennai. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family”.