Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist

Terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims by LeT trained, Pakistan backed global terrorist Saeed Salahuddin is nothing but sheer cowardice. Pilgrims don’t carry even a single weapon with them for self-defence. No doubt, Pakistan has no guts to fight a regular war at all. So such coward proxy wars are on by ‘brave’ global terrorist Salahuddin and his terrorists. But now enough is enough as India will have to talk steps to eliminate terrorism.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)