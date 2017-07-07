Take action against local train bullies

Bullying in local trains is something most people tend to ignore or shrug off. During rush hours, gangs crowd the footboards and block people from entering inside compartment. Groups on the Churchgate-bound trains from Virar do not let commuters from Borivali or Andheri stations to board the train. The situation is no different at Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivili stations. Then there are groups that form a circle and play cards, not allowing commuters to stand comfortably. Complaining to the railway police is of no use as they do not take action against these vandals. Also, people travelling daily by the same train are scared to complain against these hooligans as they will beat them black and blue the next day. Bullies on local trains are usually a close group of people who know each other. They largely fall under three groups: Those who ‘reserve’ seats for their friends, those who form a group and play games, and those who crowd the entrances and prevent passengers from either boarding or getting off.

