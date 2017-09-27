Taron Egerton wants Dwayne Johnson as ‘Kingsman’ villain

Actor Taron Egerton said he wants Dwayne Johnson to star in a “Kingsman” sequel as the antagonist in future.

The 27-year-old star said although the wrestler-turned- actor will be the perfect choice as the villain in the film franchise, he is not a part of the forthcoming third instalment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I know who the character (villain) is and it’s nothing like this actor, but I love Dwayne Johnson.

“I think he’s the right fit for it, but the villain role Matthew Vaughn has described to me is not Dwayne Johnson,” Egerton said.

In May, director Vaughn had revealed that he had already started planning for “Kingsman 3”.

The second part, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” released on September 22.