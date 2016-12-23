Tea company gets notice for using pics of Mumbai cops

Mumbai Police has served a notice on a leading tea company asking them to withdraw an advertisement which purportedly uses photographs of police personnel without authorisation.

“Mumbai Police has no concern whatsoever with recent advertisement of the tea company having photographs of the personnel of Mumbai Police, in which one (personnel) is in khaki and other is in traffic police uniform.

“This has been done by the company without taking any authorisation from Mumbai Police,” said DCP and spokesperson Ashok Dudhe.

He said the police have asked the company to immediately withdraw the advertisement.

“Mumbai Police does not endorse any brand without authorisation from the government,” the DCP stated.