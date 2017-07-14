Teachers to receive salary hike

Nearly 8 lakh college teacher across the country will get salary hike up to 28 per cent as per UGC recommendation which will impose an additional burden of Rs 7,000 on the ex-chequer. Teachers are doing thankless job and they deserve a hike for the yeomen work they are doing to the society. Pay hike was long overdue and they got it at the right juncture. The recommendations of the 7th Pay review committee has given an increase in pay hike from 22% to 28% as per the post the teachers hold at the time of hike. The pay revision will benefit faculty and staff in the state government funded colleges and universities at central universities and other centrally funded technical institutions such as IITs and NITs among others.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)