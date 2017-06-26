Teenage girls beware

Love is about two people caring about each other and taking pleasure in being together. Teenagers must remember that love may be blind but the lovers aren’t. There are some cases in the country where hotel or mall employees were involved in installing hidden pinhole cameras in the hotel rooms and girls changing rooms. Modernisation has given the easy access to these gadgets. This issue was raised in parliament but no step was taken to address it. When some girls fall in love, they believe the relationship is forever. If the boy has bad intentions, he can even get her to pose for such videos. Most of the cases are the result of the blind faith of the girl on his partner and they are cheated repeatedly. Girls should dress appropriately instead of objects for men to do with whatever they please. Our Indian girls have always been imbedded in their upbringing with a lot of values, sensitivity and emotions; hence they eventually fall in love. Teenagers must understand that sex is a beautiful, natural act and should be encouraged, not confined into a dark, shameful corner. Let’s work to produce an enlightened, healthy Generation Y.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)