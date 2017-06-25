Telugu superstar Ravi Teja’s brother Bharat dies in car crash

Actor Bharat, brother of popular Telegu actor Ravi Teja passed away in a road accident in Hyderabad on Saturday night, the police confirmed. The actor rammed his car into a stationary lorry which lead to his on the spot death. The 46-year-old actor has starred in Telegu films like ‘Dhee’ and ‘Ready’ among many others.

Bharat was driving a red colour Skoda car heading towards Gachibowli from Airport when the vehicle crashed into a parked lorry near Kothwalguda around 11 p.m. The impact of the collision mangled the car and killed the actor on the spot. The body had to be extricated from the vehicle and sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

“The lorry had broken down on the road when the vehicle hit it from behind. Bharath Raj was driving it. We have handed over his mortal remains to the relatives,” Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police official L. Ramesh Naik, said.

“Due to high speed collision, Bharat died on the spot. The truck broke down and it was parked on the road side,” RGI Airport inspector M Mahesh said.

Cops said that the truck driver did not take proper precautions in parking the vehicle after it broke down. “We will register a case against the truck driver,” the inspector said.