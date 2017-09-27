Thane: 10-year-old boy killed; body dumped in lake

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found floating in a lake in adjoining Palghar district and police suspect he was killed and thrown in the water body.

The boy, a Class 5 student, was picked up from his school on Monday at around 12:30 pm by his father, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Virar) Jayant Bajbale.

However, they didn’t reach home following which the boy’s mother filed a missing person’s complaint, he said.

The boy’s body, with his mouth wrapped with an adhesive tape, was found floating in a lake in Dahisar area on Thursday, Bajbale said.

His father remains untraced till now, said the police officer.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) against unidentified persons, he said, adding further probe was on.