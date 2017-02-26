Thane Police busts racket of Army question paper leaked; test cancelled, 18 arrested

In a late night crackdown across Maharashtra, the Thane Police on Saturday arrested 18 people including two army officials for allegedly leaking the Army recruitment question paper. The exams have been cancelled following the crackdown.

After receiving a tip-off, Thane Police’s Crime Branch conducted raids across Maharashtra and Goa and arrested people from Nashik, Pune, Nagpur and Goa. More than 200 students, who allegedly benefited from the leak, have been taken into custody.

Senior Police Inspector of Thane Crime Branch Unit-I, Niteen Thackeray, said the students were allegedly given the question papers by those who run various coaching institutes. A few army personnel were also allegedly involved in the crime. The students reportedly were allowed to fill the examination sheet in lodges and other places.

According to police, the students paid Rs. 2 lakh to the accused in exchange for the leaked exam papers.

The examinations were held for a number of posts including those of soldier clerk, strongman and soldier tradesman at 52 centres across the country.

The sources said army has ordered an internal enquiry and further action will be taken based on the findings. Tests were likely to be “countermanded” in more centres.

The questions were allegedly leaked to candidates by some people working for coaching classes.

A top Thane police officer said involvement of army officials cannot be ruled out.