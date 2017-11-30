The importance of farmers

Farmers deserve every help. It cannot be denied that farmers play a significant role in developing the country. Therefore, it is necessary for the government to take care of them, provide them every possible means regarding the farming and help them in tough times. But it is beyond consideration that there are a lot of farmers here in India who are forced to commit suicide due to the negligence of the government! It needs to stand by them and encourage them whenever they get stuck in troubles and face losses.

Asif Iqbal Qasmi

