Theft of fuel at petrol pumps

It has come to light that petrol theft is occurring at 90 per cent of the petrol pumps due to installation a microchip. We have been hearing this news again and again for the past two months (April and May). Yet we do not see any steps taken anywhere in the country to address this issue. Not destroying the centres of these thieves is the same as giving encouragement to them. Is this not injustice to the customers? Immediate action and penalty to the tune of their short fall plus interest should be imposed on the petrol pumps who have been fleecing the customers and have cheated the government. Those who fleece the customers and cheat the government should be punished. Sealing the petrol pump will cause inconvenience to the people. Hence alternative solution should be found and implemented. And petrol pumps that have been indulging in this illegal activity should be asked to sell petrol to their customers at a cheaper rate for few days or make up for the theft by offering the sum equivalent to petrol being stolen.

Arpita Pathak

