Theory of Karma acts in Pakistan

Ultimately, Pakistan is facing its own Karmas, the fruits of the misdeeds of its all rulers controlled by the anti-people ISI and the Pakistani army since the past so many years. Finally, crores of the common, innocent people of Pakistan have arisen and awaken. People not only in PoK and Balochistan, but also in Pakistan itself are fed up of the anti-people rulers. Absolutely unnecessary and unwanted anti-India terrorism and ‘fight to free Kashmir’ cannot fool Pakistanis anymore. None of the ‘rulers’ has done anything for the uplift and progress of Pakistan and its youth in all these years, till date. It is rightly said, “All cannot be fooled all the time”.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)