Tiger-Disha’s ‘Baaghi 2’ to release on March 30

After dropping the intense first look of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani-starrer ‘Baaghi 2’, the makers have finally revealed its release date.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star studios announced the release date on their official Twitter handles.

They wrote, “Kickstarting the New Year with yet another favourite franchise film! #SajidNadiadwala’s Baaghi2 to release on March 30, 2018 directed by @khan_ahmedasas! Get Ready as the Rebels For Love @iTIGERSHROFF & @DishPatani to arrive soon!@WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi #Baaghi2onMarch30.”

Tiger also shared the release date of the movie and its official poster.

He wrote, “Get Ready To Fight guys as Rebels For Love are all geared up to arrive soon! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi2 to release on

March 30 2018. @khan_ahmedasas @DishPatani @NGEMovies @FoxStarHindi”.

Earlier, the flick was slated to release on April 27.

Actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie.

The movie kicked off their first schedule in Pune on September 18 and after wrapping up the shoot in the city, the film’s team moved on to Mumbai and continued shooting.