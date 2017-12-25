‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ races past Rs. 100 crore at Box-Office

The Tiger has roared and is in no mood to stop.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ continues to decimate the box-office as the film earned Rs. 100 crores in just 3 days.

According to Box-Office India, the flick collected around Rs. 44 crores on Sunday alone which is a massive figure. The collection is higher than its first-day collection which was around Rs. 34 crores.

With the weekend collections standing around Rs. 114 crores, the movie has easily surpassed Sultan’s collection which stood at Rs. 105 crores approximately.

Friday – 34,00,00,000 approx

Saturday – 35,50,00,000 approx

Sunday – 44,50,00,000 approx

Grand Total – 1,14,00,00,000 approx

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ which also starred Salman and Katrina.