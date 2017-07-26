Tollywood drug racket case: Charmme Kaur to be questioned now!

Tollywood actress Charmme Kaur appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Excise Department on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in the Hyderabad drug racket case. SIT has already probed a lot of Big Wigs from Tollywood industry, such as Naveen, Puri Jagannadh, Tarun and 8 others.

Charmme Kaur reached Abkari Bhavan, the office of Prohibition and Excise Department, with her lawyers in the morning and went to the sets of ‘Paisa Vasool’ straight from there. According to the sources, a four member-team of women officers questioned the actress on her alleged links with the kingpin of the racket, Calvin Mascarenhas. Due to a petition filed by the actress, the Hyderabad High Court had directed that she should be questioned only by women officers between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.and has asked the SIT not to collect Charmme’s blood, hair and nail samples without her consent. However, the court rejected her plea to allow her lawyer to be present during the questioning.

Charmme and 12 other personalities from Tollywood have been questioned by the SIT as of now after a drug racket was busted in Hyderabad earlier this month. SIT after busting the racket found the contact details of many Tollywood celebs in Calvin Mascarenhas’ phone and SIT is trying to probe each one of them. Apparently, even Ravi Teja’s has name cropped up but he is yet to be brought in by the SIT.