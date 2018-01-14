Too close for comfort

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is having one more close shave and he is not comfortable with his helicopter ride in these days. Helicopter, carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had a narrow shave as the chopper was in a spot of trouble while landing. But, there are no casualties and the helicopter landed safely. Earlier, he had a narrow escape when his helicopter crash-landed in Latur moments after take-off. The copter had got entangled in wires. Fadnavis and others escaped unhurt. The state government had recently hired two private aviation firms after state’s own fleet was left unused for over four years. The state government had then clarified that it did not have resources to maintain the aircraft or could find suitable pilots for its own fleet. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis survived yet another helicopter mishap, raising questions on the quality and safety of choppers used for VVIP operations.

Nickhil Mani

