Top Maoist leader surrenders in Hyderabad, wants to lead normal life

Top Maoist leader Ginugu Narsimha Reddy alias Jampanna has surrendered, along with his wife Hinge Anitha alias Rajitha, surrendered before the police, as he wanted to lead a normal life.

Jampanna was a member of an outlawed Maoist outfit’s central committee, central regional bureau and central military commission looking after Odisha State Committee.

Rajitha was a divisional committee member of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh DVC (KKBN).

Jampanna, who hails from a poor family of Cherlapalem village in Telangana’s Mahbubabad district, carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head and his wife carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Now, after the two have surrendered, this reward will be given to them and also all measures will be taken to rehabilitate them.

He joined the Maoist outfit in 1984 and after a year became Commander of Eturnagaram Dalam, Warangal district.

Jampanna has worked in different capacities before being elevated to Central Committee of the outfit.

He was a wanted Maoist involved in more than 100 cases across India, including 51 cases in Telangana.

Jampanna was instrumental in the attack on Karakagudem Police Station, Bhadradri Kothagudem district in 1997, wherein they had killed 17 police personnel apart from snatching their weapons.

He is the man behind forming of new Divisional Committee known as Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh DVC (KKBN) with its main intention to strengthen the party and connect the Odisha and Jharkhand states to DK SZC.

Since 5th Central Committee meeting, which was held in February 2017 at Kandhamal, Odisha, the Maoist leader differed with the party line and alleged that the party has lost the contact with masses especially with peasants, working class and students that culminated in his surrender on the ideological front.

Jampanna’s wife Rajitha, who had completed her B.Sc at Pingili Degree College, got married to the Maoist leader in 2009.

She has worked in the CPI (Maoist) party for 13 years at different ranks

When her husband decided to surrender over ideological differences with the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee leadership, Rajitha also decided to quit the party to join the mainstream along with her husband.

“We appeal to the remaining Maoist cadres to join the mainstream. At present, there are 135 UG cadres from Telangana State working in the CPI (Maoist) party across India. They can directly approach the police through kith and kin, relatives, friends and media to surrender themselves. Upon their surrender, the Government will take all measures to rehabilitate them,” Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said.