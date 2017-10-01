Top terrorist eliminated

Longest surviving militant and Hizb top leader Abdul Qayoom Najar was eliminated in a gun battle with security forces. Ever since the surgical strike the army has been consistently attacking terrorists’ hot spots in the valley and come out successful in encountering top sleuths of the terrorists group in a most meticulous way. Abdul Qayoon Najar was trying to sneak into the Valley to take command of the Hizbul Mujahideen, as the top commanders of the outfit have been eliminated by security forces. He was expelled and had been out of action and then turned to the base camp in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and formed his own unit. In his second avatar, he was asked with the responsibility of reviving the outfit in Kashmir. This is a major success for the security forces as Najar was wanted for his alleged involvement in more than 50 killings, including that of policemen in Hygam area of Sopore, in the last 17 years. Thus terrorist activities are curtailed in the Valley after the demonetisation and now after capturing and killing of many terrorists.

Akhilesh Krishnan

