Tough Stand

Shiv Sena or BJP fight continues as both the parties are fighting with each other and former is threatening to pull out of Maharashtra Government. This is after BJPs snub during the induction of new ministers and Sena was just brushed off. As the position stands the Sena- and BJP should join hands to make the developmental plan come through. Further BJP played its cards close to chest even when the two parties separated from contesting together in the past. Shiv Sena’s stranglehold in Maharashtra is getting reduced day by day and the way Sena trying to boss over BJP is not good for the country. But BJP is forging ahead with results shown in the State and at the Centre now look for an opening. In fight between the two is not warranted at this stage and unity between the two can see the Maharashtra state forges ahead in all the developmental activities.

Nickil Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)