Tourism – the engine of economic growth

Tourism helps in women empowerment and youth employment. This day helps us to spread the word of both importance and immense benefits that universal accessibility has and can bring to society at large. It is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of tourism to global well-being. We all know that when Tourism has become the continuously growing and developing economic sectors worldwide because of the occurrence of various attractive and new destinations for the tourists, it has become the main source of income ‎for the developing countries. Tourism today plays a vital role in bringing the world closer as it has been a major social phenomenon of societies all over the world and it is driven by the natural urge of every human being for new experiences, and the desire to be both educated and entertained. Every time we travel, for whatever reason, we are part of a global movement; a movement that has the power to drive inclusive development, create jobs and build the sustainable societies we want for our future. Perhaps every citizen can do the role of city ambassador and play courteous hosts. Each one of us is responsible for contributing our bit to protect the natural resources of our planet.

We live in such a country that others dream of visiting and becoming wiser by the experience. Can’t we help them with right directions, authentic fares, uniform pricing and respect for the personal space of tourists while maintaining basic facilities that we ourselves are comfortable using? We must remember that the tourism is an ever-evolving and thriving industry that contributes to the economic wellbeing of every nation and generates lakhs of employment opportunities besides focusing on environment-friendly measures. Let us take adequate steps to protect and preserve the flora and fauna, the historical monuments and heritage sites of this great country.

